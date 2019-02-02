Home Entertainment English

Paramount reveals release dates of Tom Cruise's two new 'Mission: Impossible' films 

Published: 02nd February 2019

Tom Cruise in a still from Mission Impossible-Fallout. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Paramount Pictures has officially announced the release dates of two back-to-back 'Mission Impossible' films.

According to Variety, the seventh film in the popular franchise will hit the theatres worldwide on July 23, 2021, and the eighth film will release on August 5, 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie is returning to write and direct the two films after the blockbuster success of 'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout'.

"Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible," McQuarrie wrote on Twitter, confirming the news.

Tom Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in 'Mission Impossible' films, will return as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said, "We couldn't be more excited to build on the massive success of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' by reteaming with Chris and Tom on these next two films, following two successful collaborations."

McQuarrie became the only director in the franchise's history to return for a second time with 2018 film 'Fallout' after helming 2015 'Rogue Nation'.

'Fallout' was met with unanimous praise from the critics for its upscale action sequences even though Cruise ended up breaking his ankle while shooting a jump scene.

The film grossed over USD 791 million at the world box office.

