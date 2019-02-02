Home Entertainment English

Woody Harrelson to star in 'Fruit Loops'

Actor Woody Harrelson will headline the cast of dramedy Fruit Loops, which will be directed by Ted Melfi.

Published: 02nd February 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Woody Harrelson

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson (File | AP)

By Express News Service

 

Actor Woody Harrelson will headline the cast of dramedy Fruit Loops, which will be directed by Ted Melfi.

Best known for helming the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures (2016), Melfi has also penned the script for the film.

Fruit Loops is about a group of mental patients who band together when their hospital suddenly goes up for sale. Harrelson will play the role of Colonel Leonard F Cubby, an inmate who suffers from PTSD due to his tours in Vietnam.

The project is being backed by Fox 2000 and Chernin Entertainment.He will be next seen in The Highwaymen, Zombieland: Double Tap and Midway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Woody Harrelson Fruit Loops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp