Woody Harrelson to star in 'Fruit Loops'

By Express News Service

Actor Woody Harrelson will headline the cast of dramedy Fruit Loops, which will be directed by Ted Melfi.

Best known for helming the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures (2016), Melfi has also penned the script for the film.

Fruit Loops is about a group of mental patients who band together when their hospital suddenly goes up for sale. Harrelson will play the role of Colonel Leonard F Cubby, an inmate who suffers from PTSD due to his tours in Vietnam.

The project is being backed by Fox 2000 and Chernin Entertainment.He will be next seen in The Highwaymen, Zombieland: Double Tap and Midway.