'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3' definitely on the cards, says Chris Pratt 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Chris Pratt has promised the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fans that the third film in the franchise will surely see the light of the day.

The future of the threequel took a hit after Disney sacked director James Gunn from 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3' last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

Gunn was in the middle of writing the script for the third film when he was fired from the job.

Pratt assured the fans that the movie will happen.

"I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way," he said.

"We're still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say," he added.

The actor, who plays Peter Quill/ Star-Lord in the series, was speaking on the sidelines of the 'Lego Movie 2' premiere.