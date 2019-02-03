When Ariana was offered over a million for tattoo removal

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: A tattoo removal company has offered singer Ariana Grande $1.5 million if she opts for their company for her new tattoo removal.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker accidentally paid tribute to a tiny charcoal grill with the Japanese inking she had etched onto her palm last week when she had meant to get the name of her new single '7 rings', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Grande had the tattoo amended from "shrichirin" but it now translates to "Japanese BBQ finger" and a tattoo removal company have offered to help her remove it and they will pay her a huge sum of money.

TMZ reports that the company sent Grande a letter last week, offering her $1.5 million to star in "one photo/video shoot at a LaserAway location, which will be used in social media, print and viral campaigns".

The letter -- signed by company president, Todd Heckmann - also asks the singer for one social media post per month about the company.

It ends with the words, "Thank you, next tiny barbecue grill".

Ariana's manager Scooter Braun told the website: "I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they are willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick ... for $1.5 million.

"Hopefully, we can make this deal before her album comes out next week - shameless plug."