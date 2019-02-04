Tiffany Haddish 'would love to' host Oscars in future but not by herself 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tiffany Haddish says she would host Oscars one day if she gets to share the responsibility with a partner.

The actor-comic said she would love to take up the hosting duties with Maya Rudolph or Will Arnett.

"I would love to do it one day with Maya or even with Will Arnett. I would love to do it with someone," Haddish told Variety.

"I don't need all that responsibility on my shoulders -- it's already hard enough being the queen," she quipped.

When asked if the Academy had approached her for the job this year, Haddish shot back saying, "That's none of your business. I'm not doing it."

The Oscars ceremony continues to be hostless after actor Kevin Hart stepped down from the job following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets that resurfaced last December.

The programme is scheduled to be held on February 24.