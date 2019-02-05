Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Awkwafina and 10 others to present awards at Oscar 2019

Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, and more are on the list.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

An image of the prestigious Oscar trophy (Photo| Twitter/NASA)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Brie Larson are among the Hollywood A-listers who will be presenting awards at the Oscar 2019.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the first list of stars which also includes Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

Oscar producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss said in a statement that more names will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

"The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances," Gigliotti and Weiss said.

ALSO READ: Oscar nominations 2019: 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead with 10 nods, 'Black Panther' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' also in race 

"We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies," they added.

The Oscars also announced that Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment of the award ceremony.

Earlier, the Academy had said that the ceremony will feature musical performances of the five original song nominees.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing the song, "Shallow", from their film "A Star Is Born", while "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will be performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed by a "surprise special guest" during the telecast, while Jennifer Hudson will take the stage for the Diane Warren-penned "I'll Fight" from documentary "RBG".

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform "All the Stars" from "Black Panther".

The 2019 Academy Awards will be held on February 24.

A replacement of actor Kevin Hart as the Oscars host is yet to be announced by the AMPAS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscars oscar awards Oscars 2019 Oscar presenters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp