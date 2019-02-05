Demi Lovato deletes Twitter after comments about 21 Savage spark backlash on her drug overdose

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Demi Lovato went off Twitter after she faced flak for remarks over rapper 21 Savage's arrest by US immigration officials.

The singer courted controversy on Sunday during the 2019 Super Bowl when she made a comment about the recording artiste, who was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a "targeted operation" in Atlanta.

21 Savage is facing deportation.

21 Savage/ Twitter

The Grammy-nominated rapper came to the US as a teenager in 2005 from the UK but did not leave when his visa expired a year later.

Taking a dig at the viral news of the rapper's arrest, Lovato tweeted, "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl."

Social media users, including Offset, called her out for her comments.

"ALL THE MEMES AND S**T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME. PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT S**T FUNNY HIS FAMILY (sic) DEPENDING ON HIM," he wrote.

Lovato, 26, soon tried defending and clarifying herself but to no avail.

"If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with some original not involving drugs," she wrote.

"F**k Twitter. This is why I don't tweet anymore," she wrote in another post.

Many of the memes that made jokes at the rapper's expense had to do with American Revolution-era images and British monuments.

The "Confident" hitmaker clarified which image she found amusing.

The picture showed a person writing on paper with a feather-tip pen and a bottle of ink next to it, seemingly from the Victorian era.

The meme was captioned, "This how 21 Savage be writing his verses."

"FYI this is the s**t I'm laughing at. Not the fact that anyone is getting deported," Lovato wrote.

The singer, who recently returned from rehab, wrote a cryptic note on Instagram.

"This break couldn't last long enough tbh (sic)," she said.

After deleting her microblogging account, Lovato wrote another note on her Instagram Story about her tweets.

She also shared screenshots of comments people made about it, including calling out her overdose and drug use.

"Wasn't laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that's not a joke, not have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it's no excuse to laugh at someone's addiction, let alone their OD," she said.

Lovato recently celebrated six months of sobriety after her July overdose.