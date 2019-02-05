Home Entertainment English

HBO sets start of production for 'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot

The as-yet-untitled project, featuring Naomi Watts, will begin production in early summer, HBO programming president Casey Bloys told The Wrap.

Published: 05th February 2019

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel pilot now has a filming start date.

The as-yet-untitled project, featuring Naomi Watts, will begin production in early summer, HBO programming president Casey Bloys told The Wrap.

The news follows the prequel landing director SJ Clarkson last month and announcing its full cast - which is led by Watts, Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough.

Bloys has previously said that a prequel will not air until at least a year after the epic-fantasy drama concludes.

The prequel's showrunner is Jane Goldman and the series will be based on a concept she developed with author George RR Martin.

