How to Train Your Dragon 3 gets India release date

The third film in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise is scheduled for release in India on March 22, a month after it hits the screens in the United States. 

The third film in the 'How to Train Your Dragon' franchise is scheduled for release in India on March 22, a month after it hits the screens in the United States. Titled 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World', the film chronicles the events after the creation of the dragon-viking utopia by Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel).

Alongside Toothless the dragon, he now journeys to a hidden world that has existed only in myth, where he realises both of their true destinies. 

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, and voiced by actors like Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Kit Harington, the film is the final instalment in the series and will open across India in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Produced by Brad Lewis and Bonnie Arnold, the film will be released in 2D, 3D and IMAX formats.

