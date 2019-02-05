Home Entertainment English

Michael B Jordan’s film gets 2020 release

Michael B Jordan

By Express News Service

Paramount Pictures has announced that the Michael B Jordan-starrer 'Without Remorse', based on Tom Clancy’s second most famous character after Jack Ryan, John Clark, will hit the theatres on September 18, 2020.

The studio is developing two movies with an origin story planned for the adaptation of 'Without Remorse', followed by a sequel based on Rainbow Six.

Stefano Sollima, who most recently helmed the Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro-starrer 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado', will direct the film based on Taylor Sheridan’s script. Clark aka John Terrence Kelly, is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA. He has been described by his creator as “Ryan’s dark side” and “more inclined to take physical action than Jack is”.

He was first introduced in the 1988 novel 'The Cardinal of the Kremlin'. On the big screen, Clark has been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in 'Clear and Present Danger' (1994) and Liev Schreiber in 'The Sum of All Fears' (2002). Clancy’s classic Jack Ryan was recently played by actor John Krasinski in Amazon’s series of the same name.

