Parodying the planet

By Express News Service

Ask screenwriter and comedian Matt Lucas, who is best known for his work with David Williams in the TV show Little Britain, what about the Round Planet attracted him to narrate the series, and he quips, “I just really needed the money. It’s been a long time since Little Britain and I was ready to do anything. I did ask to go on Celebrity Big Brother but they wouldn’t have me. They said they already had David Gest, their ‘older fatter person’, so they wouldn’t have me!” The 44-year-old actor, also known for his work as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, is the presenter/narrator of Round Planet (his character is called Armstrong Wedgewood), a fun take on nature documentaries such as Planet Earth and Blue Planet. Excerpts from a chat with Lucas:

What was it like to take this respected (natural history) genre and turn it on its head?

I think what we’ve done is we’ve brought some much needed gravitas to the natural history genre. This young Attenborough chap (me), is a bit of a wannabe. We’ve brought some intelligence to the genre.

Describe the character of Armstrong Wedgewood.

Armstrong Wedgewood is a bit of a stretch, he’s sort of an aging actor whose glory days are behind him. He’s a bit poofy and overweight, and just sat in a chair. So he was a challenge to play. I like Armstrong, he’s got a bit of a short temper, but then I’ve never really liked people with long tempers. I don’t think you should have too long of a temper. What don’t I like about him? I don’t like the man who plays him!

Tell us how comedy and documentary come together in this show.

These BBC wildlife documentaries are so famous around the globe that they feel robust enough to have a bit of fun with. I didn’t write this, I improvised some stuff. But anything that you like in this, makes you laugh, let’s assume it’s a bit that I improvised, and was not written by the writers.

From a comedy point of view, why is this rich territory?

Everybody knows these documentaries, and I think they’re ripe for spoofing. We’ve all heard Morgan Freeman doing the documentary that was like a boring version of Happy Feet. That and the David Attenborough ones — they’re often done quite seriously. Which is understandable as they’re educational, but education can be hilarious. That’s something that I’m immensely passionate about, the hilarity of education. Also a really great way of teaching something is to undermine it, that’s a really great way of getting the message across. That’s how you do it — by disrespecting it. Which is what I really hope we’ve done.

If you could accompany the film crew in any location, where would you pick and why?

Probably Oxford Street though because they’ve still got some good shops left there haven’t they, you’ll always grab a bargain — probably the Marks & Spencer.

If you could give a message to Sir David Attenborough, what would it be?

If I had a message for Sir David Attenborough what would it be…Oh, “I really like you, could I have your autograph please? Could you put ‘To Matthew’…Two ‘t’s. Thanks.”…Oh and “Could you do one for my brother Howard please?” That would be my message.

Airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony BBC Earth