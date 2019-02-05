Taika Watiti rules out directing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

By Express News Service

Taika Watiti

Taika Waititi has ruled himself out from taking over the directing duties of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' from James Gunn.

Gunn was sacked last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on social media and was fired from the job in the middle of writing the script. After Gunn’s removal, fans had clamoured for Waititi to take over as the director given his humour filled 2017 blockbuster 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The 43-year-old New Zealander, however, is not in a mood to step into Gunn’s shoes for the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film as he told reporters that he isn’t doing it during the Television Critics Association press tour. “I’m hanging out with Marvel still and talking about new stuff, but I don’t know what that might be yet.

I want to do another movie but nope, didn’t really have a conversation with Marvel for 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. For me, those are James Gunn’s films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films would be like going into someone’s house and saying, ‘Hey, I’m your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now.’ It feels kind of awkward,” he added.