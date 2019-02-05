Home Entertainment English

'Walking Dead' renewed for season 10

Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of "The Walking Dead" starting with Season 9.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

The Walking Dead: For a zombie based movie lover, this is what you all need. Right now The Walking Dead is one of the most watched TV show in the world. Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive. (Image Courtesy Twitter @WalkingDead_AMC)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Walking Dead" has been renewed for Season 10 by AMC networks.

According to Deadline, the network made the announcement just a week before the series is set to return to the small screen for the second half of its ninth season, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers.

Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of "The Walking Dead" starting with Season 9.

Kang was formerly a writer on the series before being upped to the top spot in January.

The zombie apocalypse series is toplined by Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Walking Dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp