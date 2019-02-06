Home Entertainment English

Indian-origin music producer Prashant Mistry thrilled on Grammy nomination

His album "Symbol" is nominated for the Best Immerse Audio Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, which will be held here on February 10.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Prashant Mistry

Music producer Prashant Mistry (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: London-based Indian music producer, mix and mastering engineer Prashant Mistry says that getting nominated for a Grammy this year is an incredible honour and there is no feeling quite like it.

His album "Symbol" is nominated for the Best Immerse Audio Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, which will be held here on February 10. It will be aired on Vh1 India in the country on February 11. 

"It's an incredible honour to have my album nominated for a Grammy, and to see (singer) Jorja Smith whom I engineer for, nominated for Best New Artist. In fact, there is no feeling quite like it," Mistry said in a statement.

 

"As a musician, when you start out, you dream of things like this. You then spend your whole life learning and studying, trying to perfect your craft. This album 'Symbol" is especially important for me as it's a call for empathy in times when powers seek to drive us apart," added Mistry, whose hometown is Rajkot. 
 

TAGS
grammy awards Grammys 2019 Prashant Mistry

Comments

