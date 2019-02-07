CBS renews 'Mom' for two more seasons

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: CBS Network has handed two more seasons to Anna Faris and Allison Janney-starrer series "Mom".

According to Variety, the network ordered season seven and eight of the show after the two stars reportedly finalised new deals with Warner Bros.Television.

"We're exceptionally proud to have 'Mom' on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup," said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

"Under Chuck Lorre's extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having 'Mom' on CBS for many years to come," he added.

The sitcom, created by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker, started airing on CBS in September 2013.

It follows Faris and Janney as dysfunctional daughter-mother duo Christy and Bonnie Plunkett, who, after having been estranged for years while both were struggling with addiction, attempt to pull their lives and their relationship together.

The show also features Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, Sadie Calvano, Matt L Jones, Blake Garrett Rosenthal, Spencer Daniels, Nate Corddry, French Stewart and Kristen Johnston.