Disney will keep making R-rated 'Deadpool' films

"Deadpool" films, featuring Reynolds as the Merc With a Mouth, are rated R and feature explicit dialogues and gory action sequences.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney has assured its fans that it will not stop making more "Deadpool" films.

Disney subsidiary Marvel Studios is set to get back the cinematic rights of its characters such as X-Men and Fantastic Four after the completion of the studio's merger with 20th Century Fox.

Fans of Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool" series were particularly worried about the impending merger as Disney and Marvel Studios films often fall in the PG-13 category.

Whereas, "Deadpool" films, featuring Reynolds as the Merc With a Mouth, are rated R and feature explicit dialogues and gory action sequences.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, however, confirmed during an earnings call on Tuesday that the studio has huge plans for "Deadpool", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We will continue in that business. There's certainly popularity with those types of films," Iger told investors.

He clarified that Disney would be "carefully branding them ('Deadpool' and other R-rated films), so we're not in any way confusing the consumer".

