Emmy-winning US sitcom 'Modern Family' to end with its 11th season

Published: 07th February 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

'Modern Family' poster.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: ABC Network has announced that its long-running show "Modern Family" will end after its 11th season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney-owned network made the announcement on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association's press tour.

The show, created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, started on ABC in September 2009 and revolves around an extended family.

It has won a total of 22 Emmy awards, including five for best comedy series from 2010 to 2014.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke.

"In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss," she added.

The show features an ensemble cast of Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire, among others.

Llyod said, "For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family."

Levitan said, "Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don't yet know about each other's sex lives."

