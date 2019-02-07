Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly to star in opioid thriller

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly are set to star in Nicholas Jarecki's opioid thriller titled "Dreamland".

Principal photography is underway in Montreal and Detroit. German actress Veronica Ferres also features in the film, reports variety.com.

In "Dreamland," three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the US; an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics; and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market.

"Dreamland" is written and directed by Jarecki as his follow up to "Arbitrage," which earned a Golden Globe nomination for its star, Richard Gere.

"The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society. Gary, Armie, and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere," said Jarecki.

Oldman won the 2018 Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in "Darkest Hour". Hammer was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in "Call Me by Your Name".

Lilly was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in "Lost".