Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Racoon's real-life model Mr.Oreo passed away 

By Online Desk

Mr.Oreo who played the character 'Rocket Racoon' from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' passed away on Thursday morning.

Oreo's owners shared the heartwrenching news on Facebook. The little furry hero died of "short illness".

"Oreo, you made so many people’s lives happy. You have been an amazing ambassador for racoons everywhere," the post read.

The owners also shared a video of Oreo enjoying his luxury life at a hotel in London.

To accurately cover real-time racoon movements and characteristics, Oreo was used as a motion capture during the making of the movies. Oreo made a special appearance at the premiers of the first movie in 2014, accompanying director James Gunn at the red carpet.

Screengrab from Quinta Layla's post on Facebook

Fans took to social media to mourn his death.

Mr. Oreo, the raccoon that Rocket was modeled from, passed away this morning



Mr. Oreo was 10 Years old. The averaged age for a racoon in the wild is 2.5 years. Mr. Oreo Lived a Long Good Life.

(via Quinta Layla | Facebook)#Avengers #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #GOTG #Rocket #RIP pic.twitter.com/0zn6qUolGR — Peter Quill (@peterquill_gotg) February 7, 2019

Rest In Peace, Sweet Rabbit.

Mr. Oreo, the real life model for Rocket Raccoon passed away this morning at the age of 10 (via Quinta Layla | Facebook) pic.twitter.com/MKntUVa9Vf — Marveltalk (@Marveltalk01) February 7, 2019

In honor of Mr. Oreo, Rockets real life model who has passed away. pic.twitter.com/KXvWfYnZFZ — All Things Hulk Talk! (@allthingshulk) February 8, 2019

Hope our little superhero, Rests in Space.

aw wtf, oreo, the raccoon that was used as the real life model for Rocket in guardians of the galaxy passed away. funnily enough I got to meet him in person a few years back. he was surprisingly down to earth and very funny. rip lil man pic.twitter.com/VC1gXVVAAp — Michael Johnson (@parrotboy) February 8, 2019

Oreo (Also known as Rocket) will be seen next in the Avengers: End game, which is set to be released on April 2019.

Based on Marvel comics, Guardians of the Galaxy is a superhero movie with two sequels. A third film has been put on hold after the firing of James Gunn.