Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Racoon's real-life model Mr.Oreo passed away 

Mr.Oreo who was serving his life as a model for the character Rocket Racoon from the Guardians of the Galaxy died of short illness. 

Published: 08th February 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook image (Right); Youtube screengrab(left)

Mr.Oreo who played the character 'Rocket Racoon' from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' passed away on Thursday morning.

Oreo's owners shared the heartwrenching news on Facebook. The little furry hero died of "short illness".

"Oreo, you made so many people’s lives happy. You have been an amazing ambassador for racoons everywhere," the post read.

The owners also shared a video of Oreo enjoying his luxury life at a hotel in London. 

To accurately cover real-time racoon movements and characteristics, Oreo was used as a motion capture during the making of the movies. Oreo made a special appearance at the premiers of the first movie in 2014, accompanying director James Gunn at the red carpet.  

Screengrab from Quinta Layla's post on Facebook

Fans took to social media to mourn his death. 

 

Hope our little superhero, Rests in Space. 

Oreo (Also known as Rocket) will be seen next in the Avengers: End game, which is set to be released on April 2019.

Based on Marvel comics, Guardians of the Galaxy is a superhero movie with two sequels. A third film has been put on hold after the firing of James Gunn. 

