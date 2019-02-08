Woody Allen sues Amazon for USD 68 million for dropping 'A Rainy Day in New York'
The decision to shelve the project stemmed from the renewed focus on the director in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal and #MeToo movement.
Published: 08th February 2019
Director Woody Allen has filed a a $68-million suit against Amazon Studios alleging that the online streaming platform has refused to distribute one of his films and abandoned a multi-picture deal.
Allen claimed that Amazon has breached the signed contract and has refused to release his latest film, A Rainy Day in New York due to “a 25-year-old, baseless molestation allegation against him”
“Allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before it entered into four separate deals with Allen - and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract.
“There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises,” the lawsuit read.
He has been accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a seven-year-old in the early 1990s. Allen has steadfastly denied the allegations.