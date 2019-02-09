Casey Affleck to star in and produce 'The World to Come'

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner Casey Affleck will be starring in and producing the film, The World to Come. The 43-year-old actor will produce the feature along with Whitaker Lader through their banner Sea Change Media.

An adaptation of Jim Shepard’s 2017 critically-acclaimed story of the same name, the screenplay has been penned by Shepard alongside Ron Hansen.

Actors Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, and Jesse Plemons will also feature in the film, which will be directed by Mona Fastvold.

The movie follows the story of two women who forge a close connection despite their isolation in the mid-19th-century American frontier.

“Mona is very smart and has an exciting vision for this film. The remarkable talents of Katherine, Vanessa, and Jesse are the perfect combination for this movie. We are grateful to Killer Films for coming on board to help guide the production.

“They have a long, successful, and prestigious history-making special movies like this. And we always love working with our mates at Sailor Bear,” Affleck said.

David Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James Johnston of Sailor Bear; and Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa of Killer Films, will be serving as executive producers on the project.