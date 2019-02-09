Home Entertainment English

Maisie Williams to star in thriller 'The Owners' 

The story, set in rural England in the early 1990s, follows two friends, Nathan and Terry, who are tracked down by an out-of-town sociopath Gaz and forced to rob an elderly doctor and his wife.

Published: 09th February 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Maisie Williams (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams has boarded the cast of Julius Berg's thriller 'The Owners'.

The film's script has been adapted by Berg and Matthieu Gompel from a comic book by artist Herrmann and writer Yves H, reported Variety.

ALSO READ | 'GoT' finale will be 'incredible' for women: Maisie Williams 

Williams, 21, will play the girlfriend of one of the perpetrators who is dead set against the plan, which results in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

The project marks Berg's first feature directorial.

He has previously directed TV series such as 'La Foret' and 'The Crimson Rivers'.

Alain de la Mata at UK-based Bluelight is producing, while XYZ Films is executive producing.

The film is expected to start shooting from March in a Victorian mansion in Kent.

Williams is best known for her role as Arya Stark in HBO's hit epic fantasy show, 'Game of Thrones'.

The show's eighth and final season will air in April.

The actor most recently appeared in 'Early Man' alongside Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne.

She also has Marvel's 'X Men: The New Mutants', co-starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton.

