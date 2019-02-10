Chris Hemsworth launching fitness app 'Centr'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is launching a fitness app called Centr which will connect users with health experts.

The 35-year-old Australian actor will launch the app on Monday, February 11, reported People magazine.

"I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals. Centr puts the world's best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life," Hemsworth said in a statement.

The app will provide subscribers with customised exercise and meal plans, all of which are accessible online or on a phone, and gives them a chance to keep things interesting by bouncing between a variety of different workouts.

The users will also be able to exercise at home while participating in 20-40 minute long workouts, ranging from HIIT (high-intensity interval training), boxing, yoga, strength training and MMA exercises.

One of the experts involved with the app is Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, who helped in ensuring that the app is also female and mother-friendly.