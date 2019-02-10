The Year of Superheroes

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Express News Service

The number of DC and Marvel films released in each of the past three years has consistenly been six respectively. The biggest reason for this spike in superhero films can be said to be influenced by two major events—Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and the success of the Avengers. Setting billion dollar records with each new film, the superhero genre well and truly arrived with the seven Academy Award nominations for 2018’s Black Panther. We now enter a remarkable 2019, which will see the most number of superhero films getting released in a single year.

Alita: Battle Angel (Feb 14)

Based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga that spans over nine volumes, this film has been the dream-child of James Cameron for close to two decades. The story follows the titular character who is on a quest to find her body as well as her memory in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world. A hybrid of CGI and live-action, this film boasts a stellar star cast that includes Academy Award winners Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali.

Captain Marvel (March 8)

It is safe to say that Captain Marvel having her own solo film is possibly the best news for Marvel fans. And not only is she getting her own film, she is actually the most powerful all the superheroes that Marvel has introduced so far. Expected to play a huge role in Avengers: Endgame, she will, in all probability, take over Captain America and Iron Man’s mantle as the leader of Avengers from Phase 4 onward.

Shazam (April 5)

It has been tough going for DC... until Wonder Woman happened. A tonally different film, Wonder Woman, changed thinking over at Warner Bros, and we got Aquaman, DCEU’s first billion dollar film. If the trailer is anything to go by, Shazam continues that cheery, comicbook-embracing side of DC.

Hellboy (April 12)

Before The Shape of Water, Pacific Rim and Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy was Guillermo del Toro’s calling card. But the new Hellboy doesn’t have del Toro at the helm, and because he isn’t directing it. So, they decided to reboot the entire universe and tell the story of the rise of Nimue, the Queen of Blood, with whom Hellboy shares a special relationship. Interestingly, the film is R-rated, and we have to say, we didn’t expect any less once they cast Milla Jovovich as Nimue.

Brightburn (May 24)

DC Comics are known for their classic what-ifs featuring Justice League wwcharacters. So, imagine a Superman origin story where he does fall out of the sky and has superpowers, but he isn’t the posterboy of nobility. What if he were an alien, and this were a horror film? DC Comics tried this in the flashback portion of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League, but ultimately, copped out and chose not to portray an evil Superman. But James Gunn, director of Guardians of Galaxy, and producer of Brightburn, is going there.

Spider-Man: Far from Home (July 5)

The last we saw Peter Parker, he was busy dying in the arms of Tony Stark in Infinity War. With the trailer release of Spider-Man: Far from Home, Marvel not only showcased Nick Fury, but also Peter Parker swinging into new troubles. But, as always, they’ve cleverly not shown even one element that will help us figure out the timeline where this film fits. However, we are shown one of the most iconic villains in the Rogues gallery of Spider-Man, the mysterious Mysterio, who is played by Jack Gyllenhaal. While Mysterio appears to be a hero of sorts in the trailer, the master magician might just be playing all of us.

Joker (October 4)

If there is one actor who has aced facial muscle twitches, the eyebrow arches and creepy smiles after Jack Nicholson, it would have to be Joaquin Phoenix. Add to that the story that is being reportedly adapted in this Joker origin film is the one and only Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke. 92nd Academy Awards, you better leave a nomination open for this supervillain.