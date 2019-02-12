Home Entertainment English

Academy Awards to present four Oscars during commercial breaks

Published: 12th February 2019

By Express News Service

In a bid to keep the broadcast duration of the Academy Awards ceremony under three hours, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has confirmed that four Oscar awards — Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Live Action Short, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling — will be presented during the commercial breaks of the 91st awards ceremony.

Academy President John Bailey, in a statement, said, “The executive committees of six branches generously opted-in to have their awards presented in this slightly edited timeframe for this year’s show, and we selected four. In future years, four to six different categories may be selected for rotation, in collaboration with the show producers. (This year’s categories will be exempted in 2020.)”

In addition, it was also decided that the winning speeches will be edited to remove the winners’ walk from their seats to the stage and each speech will be aired separately later in the telecast.The president also explained that the four delayed presentations will be streamed live online via Oscars official website. He added the winners will have 90 seconds from the moment their name is called to reach the stage and complete their speech.

This year the ceremony will be live-streamed, which is a first for the Oscars.
“Fans will be able to watch on Oscar.com and on the Academy’s social channels. The live stream is a first for our show, and will help further awareness and promotion of these award categories,” Bailey said in the letter.The final voting for the Oscars begins Tuesday, and the ceremony will air on Sunday, February 24.

