Aquaman sequel officially in the works

By Express News Service

The much-awaited news about a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Aquaman was announced by Warner Bros Studios. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the writer of the first film, has been roped in to write the next instalment.

While it still remains unclear if Aquaman director James Wan will return to helm the sequel, it is reported that he might return as producer along with Peter Safran. The monumental success of Aquaman made it the first Warner Bros’ DC movie to pass the $1 billion mark worldwide since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, directed by Christopher Nolan. Meanwhile, the studio is also developing a horror spin-off from the Aquaman series, titled The Trench.