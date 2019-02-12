Home Entertainment English

Bryan Singer’s Red Sonja on hold amid renewed allegations of sexual harassment  

An investigative article last month saw multiple new accusers claiming Singer raped them while they were underage.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:29 AM

By Express News Service

Millennium Films has decided to put Red Sonja on hold amid renewed controversy surrounding director Bryan Singer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and rape in an expose by a magazine.
Singer, who was fired from directing duties of his last film, Oscar-nominated Bohemian Rhapsody, has not been officially removed as a director from Red Sonja but he is also not a part of the company’s slate.

Bryan Singer

An investigative article last month saw multiple new accusers claiming Singer raped them while they were underage. Millennium Films CEO Avi Lerner had released a controversial statement post the article and called it “agenda driven fake news”.

He later claimed that he approved the statement, prepared by crisis Pr guru Howard Bragman, without reading. Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody just weeks before its completion though he is still credited as a director, a fact that producers hope does not impact its chances at the Oscars later this month. The film is nominated in five categories including the best picture and best actor nod for Rami Malek.

