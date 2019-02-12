Home Entertainment English

The Handmaid’s Tale  to premiere on June 5

Published: 12th February 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:29 AM

By Express News Service

The Handmaid’s Tale is set to return with its third season on June 5, with three new episodes airing the same day.Subsequent episodes of the dystopian drama will be released every Wednesday only on the streaming platform, Hulu. 

“The third season will have 13 episodes and will be driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight”,” said a statement by the network. 

The show stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, and Bradley Whitford.
The Handmaid’s Tale has been created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. 
Moss is also attached as executive producer along with Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman and Mike Barker.

