Thomas Middleditch to star in Zombieland  sequel    

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch is the recent addition to the ensemble cast of the Zombieland sequel.  

Published: 12th February 2019

By Express News Service

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch is the recent addition to the ensemble cast of the Zombieland sequel.  The film, to be once again helmed by Ruben Fleischer, will see the core cast of the 2009 film – Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin – reprise their roles.

Apart from Middleditch, the film also features Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson. The sequel will be set in a world in which zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.

The writers of the first film, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, known for the super hit Deadpool franchise, will also return for the second part.The sequel started production in January and is scheduled for release in October, exactly 10 years after the original.

