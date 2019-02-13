US rapper 21 Savage released from ICE detention on bond

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Rapper Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, better known as 21 Savage has been released from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detainment on bond.

It has been over a week since the rapper was arrested by the U.S. ICE for being an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national."

According to E! News, the 26-year-old rapper was released on bond from an ICE detainment centre on Tuesday.

In a statement from Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro, the legal team representing the artist, they stated, "For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society."

Following the legal team’s efforts, the two-time Grammy nominee, was also granted an expedited hearing.

READ HERE | Fans of Atlanta rapper 21 Savage stunned by his English origins, immigrant status

"21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters. He says that while he wasn't present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together," the team added.

The legal team also stated that their client is determined to use his unfortunate experience to throw some light on the issue of incarceration.

"He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. He asks for your hearts and minds to be with them,” the statement read.

There were a lot of speculations surrounding the rapper’s arrest and potential deportation. However, his lawyers previously explained that his “legal status expired through no fault of his own.”

READ HERE | Demi Lovato deletes Twitter after comments about 21 Savage spark backlash on her drug overdose

ICE had previously claimed that the rapper was a convicted felon but his lawyers recently stated that he has no criminal record.

The rapper was also not seen in attendance at the Grammy’s this year. However, his absence did not go unnoticed by fellow artists. Post Malone, Dua Lipa, among many others showed support for the rapper. A number of 21 Savage fans were also out present in front of the Staples Centre, protesting the arrest of the rapper with signs reading “Free 21 Savage.”

21 Savage made headlines after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta for allegedly overstaying his visa. According to an ICE spokesperson, the rapper legally entered the U.S. in July 2005 on a visa that expired a year later.