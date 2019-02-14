Home Entertainment English

Cardi B returns to Instagram to announce new song with Bruno Mars

After a two-day hiatus, the rapper returned to Instagram and announced her collaboration with Bruno Mars on a new song that is coming out on Friday.  

Cardi B. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Cardi B, who deactivated her Instagram account after her big win at this year’s Grammys is back on the photo-sharing application.

After a two-day hiatus, the rapper returned to Instagram and announced her collaboration with Bruno Mars on a new song that is coming out on Friday.  

“Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist,” she wrote alongside a picture of her and Bruno.

However, the two haven’t revealed anything else about their upcoming song. The duo had previously collaborated on the remix of Bruno’s hit single ‘Finesse’.

Cardi deactivated her Instagram account on Monday after facing online backlash from trolls who claimed that she didn’t deserve her major Grammy win. She also received hate for getting back with her husband Offset after he was reportedly unfaithful and taking him onstage as she accepted her award, reported Billboard.

Before temporarily leaving the photo-sharing application, the 26-year-old rapper had posted messages from fellow artists including Chance the Rapper, J. Cole and Salt N Pepa, who all congratulated the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper on her iconic win.

Cardi won a Grammy award in the best rap album category for her album ‘Invasion of Privacy’, which made her the first solo female rapper to take home the honour.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi had deleted her Instagram account. The ‘I Like It’ singer briefly deactivated her account in May 2018, after getting in an online argument with fellow rapper Azealia Banks, reported People.

