Chadwick Boseman to star in Spike Lee’s Netflix film

Published: 14th February 2019

By Express News Service

The star of Marvel’s Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman is joining hands with director Spike Lee for the Netflix film Da 5 Bloods. The story revolves around a bunch of Vietnam veterans going back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together.

Also starring Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno, the Lee directorial is based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo that is being adapted by Lee and Kevin Wilmott. Incidentally, Wilmott and Lee wrote BlacKkKlansman, which is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Boseman is currently awaiting the releases of Avengers: Endgame, where he is expected to return as T’Challa/Black Panther and the thriller 17 Bridges. Da 5 Bloods will be Spike Lee’s first directorial collaboration with Netflix and it is expected to go on floors in March.

