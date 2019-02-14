Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans in talks for Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite

Antoine Fuqua is in negotiations with Chris Evans for his reincarnation drama Infinite, which is based on D Eric Maikranz’s best selling novel, The Reincarnationist Papers.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Antoine Fuqua is in negotiations with Chris Evans for his reincarnation drama Infinite, which is based on D Eric Maikranz’s best selling novel, The Reincarnationist Papers.

The film centres on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over centuries and are known just by their common name – The Infinite. This group relies on a schizophrenic man, whose memories are actually memories from his past lives, to defeat an ancient villain who threatens to destroy the planet.

Adapted by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock, the film will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and John Zaozirny for Paramount Pictures. The Captain America actor’s Avengers: Endgame is releasing on April 26, 2019 while his other two projects, the crime thriller Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson and the biographical drama The Red Sea Diving Resort directed by Gideon Raff are in post-production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris Evans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp