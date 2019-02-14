Chris Evans in talks for Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite

By Express News Service

Antoine Fuqua is in negotiations with Chris Evans for his reincarnation drama Infinite, which is based on D Eric Maikranz’s best selling novel, The Reincarnationist Papers.

The film centres on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over centuries and are known just by their common name – The Infinite. This group relies on a schizophrenic man, whose memories are actually memories from his past lives, to defeat an ancient villain who threatens to destroy the planet.

Adapted by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock, the film will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and John Zaozirny for Paramount Pictures. The Captain America actor’s Avengers: Endgame is releasing on April 26, 2019 while his other two projects, the crime thriller Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson and the biographical drama The Red Sea Diving Resort directed by Gideon Raff are in post-production.