Dennis Quaid to star in Netflix's Merry Happy Whatever

By Express News Service

Dennis Quaid has been roped in to headline Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Merry Happy Whatever. In the Christmas-themed series, he plays Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch who balances the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the holiday season, when his youngest daughter comes home with a new boyfriend.

The actor has a string of films set for releases this year – A Dog’s Journey, The Intruder and Midway – and he will be taking up executive producer duties for this show alongside showrunner Tucker Cawley. The show’s first season, which takes place during the Christmas week, has eight-episodes and it will be directed by Pamela Fryman.