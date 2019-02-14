Home Entertainment English

Dennis Quaid to star in Netflix's Merry Happy Whatever

Dennis Quaid has been roped in to headline Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Merry Happy Whatever.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:25 AM

Dennis Quaid. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Dennis Quaid has been roped in to headline Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Merry Happy Whatever. In the Christmas-themed series, he plays Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch who balances the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the holiday season, when his youngest daughter comes home with a new boyfriend.

The actor has a string of films set for releases this year – A Dog’s Journey, The Intruder and Midway – and he will be taking up executive producer duties for this show alongside showrunner Tucker Cawley. The show’s first season, which takes place during the Christmas week, has eight-episodes and it will be directed by Pamela Fryman.

Merry Happy Whatever

