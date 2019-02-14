Home Entertainment English

Octavia Spencer to star in Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer is the latest addition to Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Octavia Spencer | AP

By Express News Service

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer is the latest addition to Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

She joins Anne Hathaway in the cast which is expected to expand to include Jahzir Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick. The 1973 novel follows a 7-year-old boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches and gets turned into a mouse. How he puts a stop to their evil plans forms the rest of the story.

Hathaway is expected to play the role of the Grand Witch while Spencer will play the role of the boy’s grandmother. Octavia Spencer, best known for her roles in The Help, Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water, is looking forward to the Academy Awards where Green Book, a film she has co-produced, is vying for honours in five categories. The Witches is produced by friends and Academy Award winning directors Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro for Warner Bros.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp