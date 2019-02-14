Octavia Spencer to star in Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches

By Express News Service

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer is the latest addition to Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

She joins Anne Hathaway in the cast which is expected to expand to include Jahzir Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick. The 1973 novel follows a 7-year-old boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches and gets turned into a mouse. How he puts a stop to their evil plans forms the rest of the story.

Hathaway is expected to play the role of the Grand Witch while Spencer will play the role of the boy’s grandmother. Octavia Spencer, best known for her roles in The Help, Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water, is looking forward to the Academy Awards where Green Book, a film she has co-produced, is vying for honours in five categories. The Witches is produced by friends and Academy Award winning directors Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro for Warner Bros.