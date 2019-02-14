Home Entertainment English

Waiting for day when woman directing superhero film won't be news worthy: Anna Boden

Boden, who has co-directed the first female-fronted Marvel superhero film "Captain Marvel" along with Ryan Fleck, said making a film on a character which already enjoys immense fan following.

Published: 14th February 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Anna Boden says she is waiting for the day when women filmmakers directing an action-packed superhero film will be a routine and not something headline worthy.

Boden, who has co-directed the first female-fronted Marvel superhero film "Captain Marvel" along with Ryan Fleck, said making a film on a character which already enjoys immense fan following was an amazing experience for her.

"This is the movie I really wanted to be a part of. It has been really amazing to work on this canvas with a character that so many people care so much about."

"But it's 2019 And every body here looks for the day when it is not news worthy that a woman is directing this kind of movie," Boden said at a press conference here on Thursday.

"Captain Marvel" features Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.

The film, which will hit the theatres in India on March 8, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

The team, including Larson, Jackson, Chan and directors Boden and Fleck, is currently promoting the film in Singapore.

