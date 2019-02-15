Home Entertainment English

Hollywood A-listers including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Christopher Nolan sign open letter urging Academy to reverse its Oscar decision

In its attempt to keep the live telecast under three hours, the Academy had decided to present four categories during commercial breaks with the winners' speeches set to air later in the broadcast.

Published: 15th February 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Christopher Nolan are among the actors and directors who have urged the Academy of Motion Picture Art & Sciences to reverse their decision of presenting four categories of Oscars during commercial breaks.

Directors Michael Mann, Alejandro G Inarritu, Guillermo del Toro and actors such as Brad Pitt, Robert DeNiro, Elizabeth Banks, Peter Dinklage and Kerry Washington are also the signatories of the letter by the American Society of Cinematographers.

In its attempt to keep the live telecast under three hours, the Academy had decided to present four categories -- cinematography, film editing, live action shorts and makeup and hairstyling -- during commercial breaks with the winners' speeches set to air later in the broadcast.

Academy president John Bailey, a cinematographer himself, in an email to the members had said the change would be on a rotation each year, meaning that at least four different categories would use this format in 2020 and that the four mentioned would be exempt.

After the open letter, the Academy assured the signatories that "no award category at the 91st Oscars ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its nominees and winners as less than any others."

The organisation said that the branches of the affected categories had 'volunteered' to go first this year.

The letter is also backed by filmmakers as Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino among many others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
George Clooney Brad Pitt Christopher Nolan Oscars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp