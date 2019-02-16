Home Entertainment English

Brad Pitt to produce a Chris Cornell documentary

This new documentary is expected to focus on non-scripted entertainment and branded content of Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden, a band he formed in 1984.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A new documentary on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company backing the project. Berg will take up directorial duties for this project in which Cornell’s widow Vicky, will serve as a producer.

This new documentary is expected to focus on non-scripted entertainment and branded content of Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden, a band he formed in 1984. He would then go on to front Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine after Soundgarden broke up in 1997.  Soundgarden reunited in 2011 and were touring for 6 years when on May 18, 2017, Cornell took his own life after a show in Detroit.

A distinguished performer, Cornell is the recipient of 16 Grammy nominations, of which he won three - best metal performance for Spoonman,  best hard rock performance for Black Hole Sun, both with his Soundgarden bandmates with the third coming last week when he won a posthumous honour for best rock performance for When Bad Does Good.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brad Pitt Peter Berg Film 45 production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp