Brad Pitt to produce a Chris Cornell documentary

By Express News Service

A new documentary on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company backing the project. Berg will take up directorial duties for this project in which Cornell’s widow Vicky, will serve as a producer.

This new documentary is expected to focus on non-scripted entertainment and branded content of Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden, a band he formed in 1984. He would then go on to front Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine after Soundgarden broke up in 1997. Soundgarden reunited in 2011 and were touring for 6 years when on May 18, 2017, Cornell took his own life after a show in Detroit.

A distinguished performer, Cornell is the recipient of 16 Grammy nominations, of which he won three - best metal performance for Spoonman, best hard rock performance for Black Hole Sun, both with his Soundgarden bandmates with the third coming last week when he won a posthumous honour for best rock performance for When Bad Does Good.