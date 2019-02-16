Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are engaged

Published: 16th February 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Katty Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day.

Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, shared the news on their Instagram.

Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful pink jewel in the centre, reported People magazine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

"Full bloom," she captioned the picture in an apparent play on her fiance's last name.

Bloom shared the same image and captioned it, "Lifetimes".

It would be a second marriage for both Bloom and Perry, who started dating in 2016.

Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share a son together while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years.

