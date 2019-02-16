Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga breaks up with fiance Christian Carino?

Earlier, Gaga broke off her engagement to Taylor Kinney in July 2016.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Lady_Gaga_fiance

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino may have called it quits four months after their engagement. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino may have called it quits four months after their engagement.

A source told E! News that the ‘Shallow’ singer and her fiancé split last week. The source also revealed that Carino is "desperately trying to get back together" with her.

However, two separate sources shared that the duo are still together. 

Fans speculated that the couple broke up when Carino didn't attend the 2019 Grammys with the ‘A Star is Born’ actor. Gaga didn't even wear her engagement ring to the award ceremony.

"She just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing. They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year,” E! News quoted a source, as saying. 

However, the duo started making headlines after the 32-year-old star didn’t mention her fiancé during her acceptance speech when she won a Grammy in best pop duo/group performance category for ‘Shallow’.

The 2019 SAG Awards was the last time the couple was spotted together at a red carpet event. Gaga posed for photos with Carino by her side and also showed off her engagement ring.

Before that, the two also attended the 2019 Golden Globes together.

Lately, Gaga is not following Carino on Instagram. Although, he is still following her on the photo-sharing application.

The ‘Just Dance’ singer confirmed her engagement to Carino in October 2018 at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. During her speech, she also thanked her "fiancé Christian."

However, it’s unclear when did Carino ask the singer to marry him.

Earlier, Gaga broke off her engagement to Taylor Kinney in July 2016. The ‘Chicago Fire’ actor popped the big question on Valentine's Day in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lady Gaga Christian Carino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp