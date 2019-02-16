Sebastian Stan replaces Chris Evans in The Devil ....

By Express News Service

Sebastian Stan has joined the cast of Netflix’s The Devil All the Time and will be replacing Chris Evans, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Starring Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard, the film is directed by Antonio Campos based on a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos.The film is based on Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel is set in a fictional town called Knockemstiff in Ohio. The story revolves around a man who was bullied as a child, a serial killer couple, a preacher and a corrupt local sheriff.