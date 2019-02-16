War for Cybertron: Transformers getting new animated series on Netflix in 2020

Home Entertainment English

LOS ANGELES: Netflix and Hasbro are partnering on a prequel animated series of "Transformers".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new animated series, titled "War for Cybertron", will be an origin story set in the world of the Transformers.

The show, which will incorporate a "new animation style", will be produced by Rooster Teeth, while Polygon Pictures will be serving as the animation studio.

"In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before, to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time," said John Derderian, Netflix's director of anime.

FJ DeSanto, best known for animated series "Transformers: Titans Return" and "Transformers: Power of the Primes", will serve as showrunner.

George Krstic, Gavin Hignight and Brandon Easton will be the contributing editors.

"We're thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth's new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix," said Tom Warner, senior vp for the Transformers franchise at Hasbro.

"Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling, and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers universe," he added.

"War For Cybertron" will be released on Netflix in 2020.

