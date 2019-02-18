After two miscarriages, motherhood makes Hannah Spearritt feel 'incredible'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Hannah Spearritt is on cloud nine to have her own child, especially after suffering two miscarriages.

In an interview to OK! Magazine, Spearritt, who welcomed her daughter Tea with boyfriend Adam Thomas in December last year, spoke about the new phase of her life, reports thesun.co.uk.

"To have my own little girl is incredible," Spearritt said.

On how her sleeping pattern has changed with the arrival of the newborn, she said: "We (Spearritt and Thomas) have to sleep in different rooms, not every night but most nights, so at least one of us gets a full night's sleep."

Apart from miscarriages, the 37-year-old actress also dealt with other health hazards in the past. She also opened up about her battle after a breast implant went wrong in 2013.

"My body was shutting down. At my worst moments, I felt like I was dying. I was suffering from breathlessness to the point where I would be on the floor," she added.