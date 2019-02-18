Home Entertainment English

Daniel Radcliffe met girlfriend Erin Darke while shooting intimate scene

The actor said he now views the scene between their characters as a "sweet record" of his first meeting with Darke.

Published: 18th February 2019 12:42 AM

Actor Daniel Radcliffe with girlfriend Erin Darke. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he first met his girlfriend, Erin Darke, on the sets of his 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings".

The "Harry Potter" star recently appeared on People magazine's 'Couch Surfing' series, where he talked about shooting an intimate scene with Darke for the film.

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe said.

The actor said he now views the scene between their characters as a "sweet record" of his first meeting with Darke.

"Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," he said.

During the show, the 29-year-old actor also said that he never gets tired of speaking about his "Harry Potter" experience with the eager fans of the franchise.

"When I was young, I met an old punk who had been in a band that I really liked. So I went up to him and asked him about it, and he literally said, 'I don't talk about it'. And that was kind of sad. I thought it would be sad to look back on this huge period of your life and not embrace it," Radcliffe said.

"As much as I'm happy to be doing other films now, I'm always genuinely very honoured when someone comes up and says, 'You were a huge part of my childhood'," he added.

The actor will be next in TBS comedy "Miracle Workers".

