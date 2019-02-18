Home Entertainment English

Johnny Depp fights to stop ex-lawyers from obtaining medical records

Lawyers for Johnny Depp explained that if the documents are turned over, it would severely damage his privacy.

Published: 18th February 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Johnny Depp has demanded a judge stop his medical records from being given to his former lawyers as their bitter legal battle continues.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed a complaint back in October 2017 claiming Jacob A. Bloom and partners at his law firm, Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman and Goodman, LLP, committed "professional malpractice" while representing him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp no longer part of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, Disney producer confirms

He also said that they "improperly and negligently collected over $30 million in voidable contingent fees".

The law firm denied the allegations and counter-sued him, and now the legal battle is close to heading to trial as both parties have yet to reach an agreement.

According to court documents obtained by a publication The Blast, Depp, 55, filed a motion to quash a subpoena that his former lawyers fired off seeking documents from his ex-business managers at The Management Group (TMG).

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp feared Tom Hanks would replace him on 'Edward Scissorhands'

The actor says the subpoena is seeking production of more than 1.5 million documents from TMG, which contain "highly sensitive, confidential information", including details of his finances and medical history.

Lawyers for Depp explained that if the documents are turned over, it would "severely damage" his privacy.

The case is ongoing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Johnny Depp Johnny Depp medical records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp