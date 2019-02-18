Jussie Smollett's case of homophobic attack goes to grand jury

By IANS

CHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett's case of homophobic attack will now come before a grand jury next week.

According to tmz.com, a panel will hear the case, but it is not clear who is facing charges or what they might be.

Last month, the "Empire" star told the police that he was attacked on January 29 by men who used "racial and homophobic slurs" against him.

Following an investigation, two brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo were arrested by the police who viewed them as "potential suspects", but they were released later due to lack of evidences.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that the men who were arrested and then released are staying somewhere around the Loop in downtown Chicago under the watchful eye of police so no one gets to them.