Home Entertainment English

'Roma' star Yalitza Aparicio responds to racist attack on her

Aday after being subject to racial slurs by a fellow countryman, Roma star Yalitza Aparicio has said that she is proud of her roots.

Published: 18th February 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Yalitza Aparicio

Actor Yalitza Aparicio (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

LOS ANGELES: Aday after being subject to racial slurs by a fellow countryman, Roma star Yalitza Aparicio has said that she is proud of her roots.

Actor Sergio Goyri, best known for starring in various soap operas in Mexico, had criticised the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for nominating “a @#$%^g Indian who says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am’”, in an apparent reference to Yalitza.

In a brief response to the criticism, Yalitza, 25, released a brief statement, which said, “I am proud to be an Oaxacan indigenous woman and it saddens me that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of words.”

READ HERE | Roma, a beacon of hope

Goyri has since apologized for his remarks, saying that it was not his intention to hurt anyone.“It was never my intent to offend anyone. I apologize to Yalitza, who deserves (this Oscar nomination) and much more. For me, it is an honour to see a Mexican be nominated for an Oscar,” the actor said in a video posted on Instagram.

At the upcoming Academy Awards, Aparicio is nominated in the best actress category for her performance in the Alfonso Cuaron-directed Spanish language feature. The film in total has received 10 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director for Cuaron.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscars 2019 Roma Yalitza Aparicio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp