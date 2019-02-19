Home Entertainment English

Cardi B slammed for 'vulgar' social media post

For 'Please me', the 26-year-old Cardi B has teamed up with Bruno Mars, and its lyrics are as explicit as the title itself.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B has sparked outrage with a provocative video clip which she has posted on her Instagram page to promote her new single called "Please me".

Over the last few weeks, Cardi has taken her antics to new heights as she stripped out of her bottoms to let her privates breathe and was slammed for a 'disgusting' clip caressing herself.

For "Please me", the 26-year-old has teamed up with Bruno Mars, and its lyrics are as explicit as the title itself.

In the video, the "I like it" singer put on a very steamy display as she stretches out on her knees while sitting on a sofa, pulsating her body in a tiny gold top and tracksuit bottoms. She is seen grinding and sticking her tongue out at the camera, reported dailystar.co.uk.

She explained the video with a sleazy caption, and signed it off with a mention of the single: "Thotiana Mix with a little bit of Please Me."

The video attracted over 13 million views for her saucy performance.

One of her followers wrote: "Grow up Cardi! You are a mother and certainly not a role model", while another complained: "Cardi I love you girl but there's a huge difference between a big personality and just plain vulgarity."

One user quipped: "Who came here just to read the controversies?"

