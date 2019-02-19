Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom planning big engagement party, no wedding plans yet

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are busy celebrating their engagement but have not figured out their wedding plans just yet.

A source close to Orlando Bloom told People magazine that Bloom and Perry are still basking in the joy of their recent relationship.

The source further added, “They are still busy enjoying and celebrating their engagement.”

“They haven’t shared any wedding details yet. They are planning a big engagement party for all of their friends,” the source said, adding, “It will be very special.”

The Bloom source also shared details of the actor’s proposal to Perry, stating that Orlando had planned this for a while.

The actor sought her parents’ permission before popping the question to the singer. “Katy’s family knew he was proposing. He talked to her parents about it before,” the source continued.

Even with all the advance planning, Perry, 34, apparently had no idea the proposal was imminent, the insider added.

Perry shared her first photo with Bloom on Friday, posting a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful jewel in the centre.