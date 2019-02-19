Home Entertainment English

Queen and Adam Lambert to perform at 2019 Oscars

The move comes in the wake of the success of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, a biopic based on the band’s career and its late singer, Freddie Mercury. 

Published: 19th February 2019

Adam Lambert (L) Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The rock band Queen is all set to perform at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The Academy took to their Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars.”

The musical drama earned five Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actor (Rami Malek), best sound editing, best sound mixing and best film editing.

The band now performs under the name of Queen + Adam Lambert, with two of the four original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, fronted by singer-songwriter Adam Lambert. Bassist John Deacon has not performed with the rock band for many years now, reported Variety.

The Academy also shared another tweet which included a compilation of clips that showed the band and the current lead singer Lambert performing as Queen’s hit track ‘We Will Rock You’ played.

Queen also shared the news on its Twitter handle, while Lambert too posted the same video and tweeted, "We will rock The Oscars."

Lambert first played with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor while he was competing in ‘American Idol’ in 2009. The singer began to tour with the rock band in 2012, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Queen will join other performers including Jennifer Hudson, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Bette Midler, who will all perform their songs nominated in the best original song category.

Hudson will perform ‘I'll Fight’ from the documentary ‘RBG’, while Welch and Rawlings are set to perform ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’ from ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’. Cooper and Lady Gaga will sing ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’.

Midler took to her Twitter handle on Saturday to announce that she will perform the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman-written song ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ from ‘Mary Poppins Returns’. 

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Centre.

